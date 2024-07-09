Owner of Grá Chocolates hopes to open Galway’s first chocolate factory

Gráinne Mullins, owner of Grá Chocolates, is hoping to build Galway’s first-ever chocolate factory.

Gráinne recently shared with her followers that both rent and ingredients have risen greatly in price, and the local entrepreneur wants to avoid raising prices for customers.





She is seeking help from the public through crowd-funding to realise her dream of building a factory, which she says will future-proof the business.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Gráinne explains the cost and process involved in building the factory:

