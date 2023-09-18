  • Services

Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Published:

Published:
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issued for the coming days.

A status yellow wind and rain alert will be in place for Galway from midnight tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.


Those warnings are also in place for a number of other areas – with counties in the North and South West mostly impacted.

Another status yellow wind warning will then come into place for West Galway and Kerry from 5 tomorrow evening, until 3 on Wednesday morning.

Met Eireann says heavy showers are forecast, while the wind alerts could cause difficult travelling conditions and a chance of falling branches and trees and loose debris

