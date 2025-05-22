  • Services

Overdue Transport Strategy for Galway paused until Ring Road decision

Published:

  Author:

Overdue Transport Strategy for Galway paused until Ring Road decision
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An already well-overdue new Transport Strategy for Galway City has been paused until a decision on the Ring Road.

The road – decades in the planning – is now once again before An Bord Pleanala for a decision.

And Galway West TD John Connolly’s now received confirmation that the Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Policy has been put on ice pending the outcome.

He points out strategies for Cork, Waterford and Limerick were all completed and published between three and five years ago.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Connolly says we cannot just sit idle as the traffic gets worse and worse

 

