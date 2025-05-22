Overdue Transport Strategy for Galway paused until Ring Road decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An already well-overdue new Transport Strategy for Galway City has been paused until a decision on the Ring Road.

The road – decades in the planning – is now once again before An Bord Pleanala for a decision.

And Galway West TD John Connolly’s now received confirmation that the Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Policy has been put on ice pending the outcome.

He points out strategies for Cork, Waterford and Limerick were all completed and published between three and five years ago.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Connolly says we cannot just sit idle as the traffic gets worse and worse

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X