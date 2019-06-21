Over the Edge reading and Fiction Slam

Over The Edge presents its 11th annual fiction slam with Featured Readers, Liz McSkeane and Niamh Boyce, at The Kitchen@The Museum on Friday next, June 28, at 8pm.

Niamh Boyce was named Newcomer of the Year at the 2013 Irish Book Awards for her first novel, The Herbalist. The Irish Times described the bestseller as “the most entertaining yet substantial historical novel since Joseph O’Connor’s Star of the Sea”.

Her Kind is her second novel and has been called ‘enthralling’ by the Irish Examiner, amd ‘masterful’ by the Sunday Independent.

Niamh won the 2012 Hennesssy New Irish Writer of the Year Award and Emerging Poetry Award for her poem Kitty, while her short fiction has been published in diverse anthologies.

Also taking part is award-winning novelist, poet and short story writer Liz McSkeane, whose début novel, Canticle, was a winner in the Irish Writers’ Centre/Greenbean Novel Fair of 2016.

She was an Irish Writers’ Centre Lonely Voice winner in 2011, while she won the Hennessy New Irish Writer of the Year 20 years ago.

