Over half a million in CLÁR funding for ten Galway community projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just over €634,000 in CLÁR funding is being allocated to ten community projects across Galway.

The programme provides funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas which have experienced significant levels of de-population.

Portumna Chamber of Commerce is receiving the largest Galway allocation – with 100 thousand euro going toward new changing rooms and toilet facilities.

While clubs and groups from Abbeyknockmoy, Cill Chiaráin, Eyrecourt, Kilchreest, Killimordaly, Kiltartan, Lawrencetown, Menlough-Skehana and Williamstown-Glenamaddy are also receving funding.

The full list of clubs to receive funding:

Abbeyknockmoy – Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club & Community Grounds
Enhance car park
€54,900

Cill Chiaráin – Páirc Spraoi Iorras Aithneach
Playground and sensory area development
€25,022

Eyrecourt – Meelick Eyrecourt Gaelic Athletic Association
Enhancement at community sports ground
€65,000

Kilchreest–Loughrea – St. Thomas’ GAA and Camogie Club
Extended walkway and parking accessibility
€65,000

Killimordaly – Killimordaly GAA Club
Installation of community outdoor gym; upgrade to parking and accessibility
€65,000

Kiltartan-Gort – Kiltartan National School
New Multi-Use Games Area
€65,000

Lawrencetown – Lawrencetown Community Development CLG – Community Pitch
Upgrade of facilities at Lawrencetown community pitch
€65,000

Menlough – Skehana Community Development (SCD)
Carpark and footpath upgrade works at Skehana community facility
€65,000

 

Portumna – Portumna Chamber of Commerce, Galway County Council & Ability West
New changing rooms and toilets in central Portumna
€100,000

Williamstown – Glenamaddy Soccer Club CLG – Glen Celtic AFC

Upgrade to existing village-centre Astro/Multi-Use Games Area
€65,000

 

