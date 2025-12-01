Over half a million in CLÁR funding for ten Galway community projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Just over €634,000 in CLÁR funding is being allocated to ten community projects across Galway.
The programme provides funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas which have experienced significant levels of de-population.
Portumna Chamber of Commerce is receiving the largest Galway allocation – with 100 thousand euro going toward new changing rooms and toilet facilities.
While clubs and groups from Abbeyknockmoy, Cill Chiaráin, Eyrecourt, Kilchreest, Killimordaly, Kiltartan, Lawrencetown, Menlough-Skehana and Williamstown-Glenamaddy are also receving funding.
The full list of clubs to receive funding:
Abbeyknockmoy – Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club & Community Grounds
Enhance car park
€54,900
Cill Chiaráin – Páirc Spraoi Iorras Aithneach
Playground and sensory area development
€25,022
Eyrecourt – Meelick Eyrecourt Gaelic Athletic Association
Enhancement at community sports ground
€65,000
Kilchreest–Loughrea – St. Thomas’ GAA and Camogie Club
Extended walkway and parking accessibility
€65,000
Killimordaly – Killimordaly GAA Club
Installation of community outdoor gym; upgrade to parking and accessibility
€65,000
Kiltartan-Gort – Kiltartan National School
New Multi-Use Games Area
€65,000
Lawrencetown – Lawrencetown Community Development CLG – Community Pitch
Upgrade of facilities at Lawrencetown community pitch
€65,000
Menlough – Skehana Community Development (SCD)
Carpark and footpath upgrade works at Skehana community facility
€65,000
Portumna – Portumna Chamber of Commerce, Galway County Council & Ability West
New changing rooms and toilets in central Portumna
€100,000
Upgrade to existing village-centre Astro/Multi-Use Games Area
€65,000