Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Funding of over €2m has been announced for Galway roads affected by adverse weather over the winter months.
The bulk of the funding – some €2m – will go towards county roads, with an additional €180 thousand for city roads.
Minister Eamon Ryan says climate change has contributed to a deterioration in the surface quality of certain parts of the road network over the winter months.
