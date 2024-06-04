  • Services

Services

Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months

Published:

Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months
Share story:

Funding of over €2m has been announced for Galway roads affected by adverse weather over the winter months.

The bulk of the funding – some €2m – will go towards county roads, with an additional €180 thousand for city roads.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Minister Eamon Ryan says climate change has contributed to a deterioration in the surface quality of certain parts of the road network over the winter months.

The post Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Folk Festival to kick off tomorrow

The Galway Folk Festival kicks off its third edition tomorrow (june 5th) with over 50 events set ...

no_space
Council gets the green light for 88 new affordable homes in Claregalway

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 88 new residential units in Claregalway – including the f...

no_space
Free bus service offers comfort and support to cancer patients on their radiotheraphy journey

Perhaps even more so with illness, having a sense of humour can be a lifesaver – and that shows i...

no_space
New Zealand Ambassador among 10,000 descending on Mountbellew for All-Ireland Festival

The New Zealand Ambassador Trevor Mallard led the list of special guests as Mountbellew welcomed ...

no_space
Temporary closure of R353 Ballyshrule at Cappagh tomorrow due to roadworks

Road resurfacing works will cause some delays tomorrow (tues jun 4) on the R353 Ballyshrule at Ca...

no_space
Almost 900 patients on trolleys at UHG during month of May

Almost 900 patients were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway during the month of Ma...

no_space
Ten Galway start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023

Ten start-up companies based in Galway have been supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2023. Those c...

no_space
Oranmore man’s wheelchair push raises over €2,000 for Galway Hospice

A wheelchair push from Roscam to Oranmore has raised over €2,000 for Galway Hospice. The wheel...

no_space
University of Galway’s Access Centre celebrates 25 years of success

University of Galway’s Access Centre celebrates 25 years of successOver its first quarter of a ce...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up