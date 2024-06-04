Over €2m funding for Galway roads damaged during winter months

Funding of over €2m has been announced for Galway roads affected by adverse weather over the winter months.

The bulk of the funding – some €2m – will go towards county roads, with an additional €180 thousand for city roads.





Minister Eamon Ryan says climate change has contributed to a deterioration in the surface quality of certain parts of the road network over the winter months.

