Funding of more than €19m has been allocated to national road and greenway projects in Galway for this year.

The allocation is through Transport Infrastructure Ireland and will support projects all across the county.





They’re too numerous to list them all – but there are some particularly large allocations for vital and long-awaited projects.

The largest single amount is €3m for the Galway Ring Road – as well as €1.2m towards the Moycullen Bypass.

There’s €1.2m for pavement works along the N83 in Claregalway – and a further €500 thousand for traffic calming works in the village.

€1m has been allocated to the N17 Milltown to Gortnagunnad realignment project, and almost €700 thousand for a similar project for the N63 Liss to Abbey.

Other projects to receive funding include a controlled pedestrian crossing in Oughterard, and improvement schemes on sections of the N59, N67, and N84.

In the city, there’s €900 thousand for a pavement scheme on the Tuam Road, and €400 thousand for improvement works at Bothar na dTreabh.

There’s also €3.2m for Greenways – with the lions share going to the Connemara Greenway project and the rest to the Galway to Athlone Cycleway.

The post Over €19m for national road and greenway projects in Galway for 2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.