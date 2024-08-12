Over €1.2 million for Galway organisations under the Community Recognition Fund

A substantial number of Galway clubs and organisations are to share a €1.2 million slice of public funding under the Governments Community Recognition Fund, announced by Minister Heather Humphreys late last week.

Among the 15 recipients across the city and county is Galway Lawn Tennis Club – badly hit by Storm Isha in January – which will receive €150,000 for building upgrades. Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA receive the same sum for the instillation of floodlighting.

Two awards will go to projects in Clifden – with €57,430 for the upgrade of furniture and equipment in Clifden Town Hall, and €50,500 to Clifden Arts Festival for the development of a Cultural and Community Engagement Hub.

Kiltormer gets €85,516 to refurbish its playground, and Tuam will receive €74,680 for the development of a Sensory Garden and Dog Park.

In the city, Galway Rowing Club will receive €90,000 to refurbish its outside decking, while the Galway Sea Scouts will receive €57,265 for the purchase of a Hawk 20 training vessel – on top of €47,690 already granted in Government funding to purchase training dinghies.

Westside Resource Centre will receive €100,000 towards the extension, enhancement and improvement of outdoor spaces; the SCCUL Enterprise Centre on the east side of the city gets €100,000 for a community bus. And Youth Work Ireland Galway gets €61,955 – also towards the purchase of a mini-bus.

Galway City Council receives two grants of €56,000 each for energy efficiency upgrades on the east and westsides of the city. The Cumasú Centre in Doughiska will get €59,473 towards a building upgrade, and Scoil San Phroinsias gets €56,000 for a school yard upgrade in Tirellan.

Government Chief Whip and Galway West Deputy Hildegarde Naughton welcomed the news.

“This significant funding for clubs and organisations in Galway being announced today will no doubt add to the enjoyment of those who use the facilities on a regular basis,” she said.

“It is a testament to the dedication of the countless hundreds of people who serve voluntarily on committees and boards throughout Galway.”

She singled out the grant to Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA – and to Galway Lawn Tennis Club, which she said had been excellent in integrating new arrivals, is to receive €150,000 for building upgrades.

“Having met with the new President, Hazel Hendy, recently and toured the facilities, I have no doubt that this funding will go a long way in benefiting members and visitors alike,” Minister Naughton commented.

She also welcomed the money for Galway Sea Scouts and for Galway Rowing Club.

“The club has a rich history in Galway going back over 120 years, with success on the water coupled with a fantastic social side and I was delighted to support their application,” Minister Naughton added.

Pictured: Minister Hildegarde Naughton with the President of Galway Lawn Tennis Club, Hazel Hendy.