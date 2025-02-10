Over a thousand responses to Galway City affordable housing survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over a thousand people responded to a recent Galway City Council survey on affordable housing.

It showed that interest in properties was widespread, however more than half of respondents did not favour a specific location in the city.

24 percent of the 1,300 respondents favoured the east of the city for an affordable home, while 29 percent cited the west as their preferred location.

60% expressed a preference for a house, while 8% of respondents expressed a preference for an affordable apartment.

Around half of respondents said they were seeking a three-bedroom house, with just over a quarter citing preference for a two-bedroom house.

Galway City Council says the results of the survey will inform future development of affordable housing projects in the city, with two projects already in progress.

The application portal for homes at Letteragh Road will open at 12 noon on February 13th February, with 8 units available.

While the first Cost Rental scheme will be delivered on the Old Monivea Road in Ballybane.