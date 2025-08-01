Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over a thousand patients were left on trolleys at University Hospital Galway in July.

At 1,146, it’s the second highest figure for the month, behind University Hospital Limerick at 2,257 patients.

Meanwhile, there were just eight patients awaiting a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe throughout July.

Nationally, over nine thousand patients were left on trolleys last month.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha is once again calling on the HSE to deal with hospital overcrowding, saying healthcare staff are under hugh strain.

As of this morning, there were 64 patients awaiting a bed this morning at UHG, and three patients on trolleys at Portiuncula.

The August Bank Holiday is typically a busy time for emergency departments, with people reminded to consider all their healthcare options before attending an ED this weekend.