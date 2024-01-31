Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during January

Over a thousand patients were waiting on trolleys at UHG this January.

That’s according to figures from the INMO, which shows the city hospital was the third most overcrowded nationwide.





The most overcrowded was University Hospital Limerick with 2,073 patients – followed by Cork University Hospital with 1,632.

The INMO says hospital overcrowding has not improved, and safety is being compromised on a daily basis.

It wants the HSE to agree on a realistic workforce plan, which provides for sufficient staff to be employed to provide safe care.

