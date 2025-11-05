Over €800K for Renville Park and Casla outdoor projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than €800,000 has been allocated to outdoor projects across Galway

The majority of the funding – €245,700 – is going toward the addition of 2.5km of lit walkways around Renville Park.

While a further €65,390 will allow for the upgrade and repair of track at Leitir Mucu, Casla Conamara.

Údaras na Gaeltachta will also receive €500,000 for Bealach Portaigh Seanna Mhac for the development of 1.5km of trails.

It’s part of national funding allocation from the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy of more than €16.5m.