  • Services

Services

Over €800K for Renville Park and Casla outdoor projects

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over €800K for Renville Park and Casla outdoor projects
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than €800,000 has been allocated to outdoor projects across Galway

The majority of the funding – €245,700 – is going toward the addition of 2.5km of lit walkways around Renville Park.

While a further €65,390 will allow for the upgrade and repair of track at Leitir Mucu, Casla Conamara.

Údaras na Gaeltachta will also receive €500,000 for Bealach Portaigh Seanna Mhac for the development of 1.5km of trails.

It’s part of national funding allocation from the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy of more than €16.5m.

 

More like this:
no_space
Ballybrit IPAS centre among those with fire safety concerns

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn IPAS centre in Ballybrit is among dozens where fir...

no_space
Spiddal company launches "ground-breaking" wound care device

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSpiddal based medtech firm FeelTect has launched what...

no_space
New rules on stony land to have big impact on hill farming in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRocks and stones can now be taken into account in far...

no_space
New EV sales in Galway more than double this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew EV sales in Galway have more than doubled this ye...

no_space
President Higgins to welcome Catherine Connolly to Áras ahead of inauguration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will...

no_space
Good news on safety works at Casey’s Cross

A long campaign to force safety improvement works at one of the most dangerous junctions in the c...

no_space
Local TD wants funding prioritised for Western Rail Corridor reopening

A Galway East TD has called on the Minister for Transport to ensure that funding for the Western ...

no_space
Three months for man with 224 previous convictions

A man with 224 previous convictions was handed a three-month prison sentence for an incident duri...

no_space
Round of applause as Catherine Connolly's Galway West Dáil seat formally vacated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a round of applause - from all sides -...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up