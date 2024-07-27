Over 6,900 people across city and county undertook upskilling in 2023

Over 6,900 people and 1,700 businesses across Galway city and county participated in upskilling with a Skillnet Ireland Business Network last year. This is an increase of 19% compared to 5,800 people and 1,500 businesses in 2022.

That’s according to figures from the Skillnet Ireland Annual Report 2023, which also reveal the national agency for workforce development delivered over 50,000 training days in County Galway last year.

Delving down, 51 per cent of those who undertook training were men and 49 per cent were women, while those aged 30 to 39 years were the largest group of people availing of upskilling supports.

The vast majority (93%) of the Galway companies that upskilled their workforce with Skillnet Ireland in 2023 were small and medium enterprises.

The greatest uptake came from the Services sector followed by Technology, Pharmaceutical, Health, Agriculture, Life Sciences and Manufacturing. Companies based in Galway undertook upskilling programmes with more than 50 of the 70 Skillnet Business Networks based on the sector in which their company operates, or with one of the Networks in their region, which include Galway Executive Skillnet, Itag Skillnet and Gréasan Na Meán Skillnet.

In 2023, Skillnet Ireland provided upskilling and training programmes to the value of €83.4 million to over 26,600 businesses and more than 97,700 workers nationally, across the Irish economy.

Companies contributed €31.4 million or 37% of the total investment towards upskilling their staff, a €4.9 million increase on 2022, signalling a high level of buy-in from industry sectors to develop their teams in partnership with Skillnet Ireland.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan acknowledged that the Irish economy continued to benefit greatly from Skillnet Ireland’s delivery of industry-led upskilling initiatives for businesses of all sizes.

“More than 97,000 people working in companies across Ireland took part in upskilling with Skillnet Ireland in 2023, across areas of increasing importance such as sustainability, digitalisation, innovation, and leadership,” he said.

“These results demonstrate the significant work that is ongoing to nurture and support our nation’s greatest asset, our talent.”

As the national talent development agency, Skillnet Ireland is making substantial progress in futureproofing businesses in Galway, as well as enhancing the specialist skills of the Irish workforce through talent development.

Established 25 years ago this year, Skillnet Ireland provides programmes to businesses of all sizes in key areas such as digital skills, skills for a green transition and enterprise leadership.

The upskilling and lifelong learning supports offered by Skillnet Ireland’s 70 Business Networks and National Initiatives – Skillnet Climate Ready Academy, Skillnet Innovation Exchange and MentorsWork – are all designed to bridge skill gaps, empower individuals, and drive innovation.

Pictured: Minister Patrick O’Donovan…praised Skillnet’s success.