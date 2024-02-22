Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Over 600 students across the West of Ireland attended a apprenticeship information day in Ballybrit today, the largest event of its kind in the West of Ireland.
The event was hosted at the Clayton Hotel by the Galway Roscommon ETB Training Centre this morning.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A wide range of stands were on offer from carpentry to pharma companies to commis chef apprenticeships, as well as current GRETB training staff and apprenticeships.
Staff and current apprentices were on hand to give advice alongside employers looking to recruit in a wide range of areas from software development to accounting and horticulture.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen was there to see what it was all about:
The post Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy this evening. The h...
Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards
The Mayor of Galway is encouraging any last minute nominations for this year’s Mayor’...
Over €19m for national road and greenway projects in Galway for 2024
Funding of more than €19m has been allocated to national road and greenway projects in Galway for...
University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events
University of Galway will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity We...
Farmer accused of throwing cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte to contest assault charge
A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte is to co...
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second...
Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West
A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among ...
Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra
There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in K...
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension
Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open ...