Over 60 enthusiasts turn out for Guided Heritage Walk of Medieval Loughrea

More than 60 heritage enthusiasts gathered last week for a captivating Guided Heritage Walk of Medieval Loughrea, led by archaeologist and historian Dr Christy Cunniffe.

The event, last Thursday week , began at St Brendan’s Cathedral and explored the rich architectural and cultural history of the town.

Participants were treated to an engaging and informative tour that brought to life the medieval origins of Loughrea, its ecclesiastical landmarks, and its role in shaping the region’s heritage.

Dr Cunniffe’s expert commentary offered unique insights into the town’s development, its built environment, and the stories embedded in its streets and structures.

The walk was part of National Heritage Week 2025 and was funded by Galway County Council and The Heritage Council, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting public engagement with local history and heritage.

“Events like this help foster a deeper appreciation of our local heritage and connect people to the stories that define their communities,” said Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer with Galway County Council.

“We’re delighted with the turnout and the enthusiasm shown by participants.”

Pictured: Dr. Christy Cunniffe leading the Loughrea guided heritage walk as part of the national heritage week