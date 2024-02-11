Over 550 hosts now housing Ukrainian refugees in Galway
Over 550 hosts are now housing 1,112 Ukrainian refugees across Galway city and county.
This represents 30 percent of the 3,776 Ukrainians who have arrived in the county since the invasion of Ukraine
A survey of hosts has found that a large majority have said they have had a positive experience hosting.
This new research was presented by Helping Irish Hosts and the Irish Red Cross to Oireachtas members at a briefing in Leinster House
It found that 92 percent of people hosting Ukrainians have had a positive experience, and 76 percent would recommend hosting
It also has revealed that host families are saving €386 million for the taxpayer, versus the cost of state provided accommodation
Meanwhile, the group of organisations responsible for activating pledged accommodation says it is still receiving around 300 accommodation pledges a month.
