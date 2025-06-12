Over 5,000 Galway families to automatically receive Back-to-School Clothing allowance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over five thousand Galway families will automatically receive the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance in July.

Families who do not receive notification from the Department of an automated payment should make an application, even if they received a payment last year.

The rates of payment are €160 for children aged 4-11 years on or before 30th September 2025, and €285 for children aged 12-22 years on or before 30th September 2025

Online applications can be made at MyWelfare.ie until September 30th.