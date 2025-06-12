  • Services

Services

Over 5,000 Galway families to automatically receive Back-to-School Clothing allowance

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over 5,000 Galway families to automatically receive Back-to-School Clothing allowance
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over five thousand Galway families will automatically receive the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance in July.

Families who do not receive notification from the Department of an automated payment should make an application, even if they received a payment last year.

The rates of payment are €160 for children aged 4-11 years on or before 30th September 2025, and €285 for children aged 12-22 years on or before 30th September 2025

Online applications can be made at MyWelfare.ie until September 30th.

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann assures Cleggan/Claddaghduff customers water is safe to drink

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann is assuring customers in the Cleggan/Cl...

no_space
180 doctors graduate from University of Galway today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has hosted its Summer Conferring...

no_space
Plans moving forward for upgrade of Oranmore Train Station carpark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe wheels are in motion for the much-needed upgrade ...

no_space
One-way traffic on cards for Kinvara in new draft transport plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA one-way traffic system is on the cards for Kinvara,...

no_space
Two Galway Accountancy students are world’s best

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Accountancy students have finished first i...

no_space
Galway's Droichead an Dóchais shortlisted for national public choice award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's Droichead an Dóchais has been shortlist...

no_space
Housing Minister to open redeveloped Threshold city office

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister for Housing James Browne will be in Galway t...

no_space
North and West region had biggest growth in household net wealth

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Northern and Western region has seen the biggest ...

no_space
Farm in Loughrea to host IFA solar information event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway IFA will this evening host a solar information...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up