Over 500 child assessment of need applications overdue in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

565 assessment of need applications for children are overdue for completion across the West – Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The figures were provided by the HSE in response to a parliamentary question submitted by Sinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O’Hara.

An Assessment of Need identities the health needs of a child and recommends the services required to meet those needs.

Under the Disability Act 2005, the HSE has a statutory obligation to complete an Assessment of Need within six months of receiving a complete application.

Deputy O’Hara says this includes commencing the assessment within three months of receiving the application and completing the assessment report within an additional three months.

Deputy O’Hara is calling for emergency action to be taken to address the backlogs