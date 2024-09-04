Over 50 events revealed for Baboró International Arts Festival for Children next month
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
More than 50 events will be taking place next month as part of Baboró International Arts Festival for Children.
Tickets go on sale from 6 this evening for the 28th annual festival, which returns to Galway for ten days from October 11th to 20th
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The full programme has now been launched, with a mixture of local and European talent on offer through shows, workshops and exhibits.
This year’s festival will include events tailored to meet the needs of children with additional needs, including Irish Sign Language events, audio-described performances and touch tours.
The post Over 50 events revealed for Baboró International Arts Festival for Children next month appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area
Residents and businesses in the Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area will be without a supply of water ...
Over 300 signatures call on Galway TDs to support investment in young people
A petition calling on local TDs to support investment in young people has gathered over 300 signa...
Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe
Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print i...
8 Galway schools named in report into historical sexual abuse.
Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historic...
National Ploughing Championships provide perfect stage for small Galway business
One of Galway’s best small businesses will get a chance to exhibit their business to almost 300,0...
Rapid development requires additional services – and Claregalway village bypass
The population of Claregalway is expected to explode over the next couple of years with some 350 ...
Hospice hosts Open Evening to help public learn more about Palliative Care
Galway Hospice is marking Palliative Care Week by hosting a free open evening – providing an oppo...
Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor latest name for Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention
Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor Alan Harney and long-serving Roscommon Cllr. John Naughten a...
First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday
Bluebird Care is bringing the first-of-its-kind, Dementia Bus, to Galway city this week. The virt...