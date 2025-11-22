Over 380 youth graduate Foróige leadership programme in UG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Over 380 young people are to graduate in youth leadership today in the University of Galway as part of a Foróige initiative.
The young leaders applied their skills through a range of community action projects from climate action to mental health awareness campaigns.
The ‘Leadership for Life Programme’ aims to help the youth of Ireland develop a range of skills to create strong future leaders.
Graduate Niamh Meehan explains the skills she has developed: