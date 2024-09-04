Over 300 signatures call on Galway TDs to support investment in young people

A petition calling on local TDs to support investment in young people has gathered over 300 signatures across Galway.

The open postcard has been sent to all eleven sitting TDs in the Galway East, Galway West and Roscommon/Galway areas.





Signed by 349 young people across Galway, it asks TDs to invest €15m in youth work as part of Budget 2025.

The national campaign has gathered 4,891 signatures, and is urging elected representatives to provide meaningful support to Ireland’s growing youth population.

