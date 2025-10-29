  • Services

Over 300 properties in Galway entered into Compulsory Purchase Order over past two years

Published:

  • Author:

Over 300 properties in Galway entered into Compulsory Purchase Order over past two years
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

366 properties in Galway have been entered into Compulsory Purchase Order over past two years.

The activation programme supports local authorities in identifying vacant and derelict properties and engaging with owners to bring them back into use.

The Galway figures across 2023 and 2024 include 75 homes in the city, and a further 291 in the county

Nationally, more than 11,000 properties were entered into the Compulsory Purchase Order Activation Programme throughout 2023 and 2024

