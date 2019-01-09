Over 300 new jobs created in Galway last year by Enterprise Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 300 new jobs were created in Galway by Enterprise Ireland last year.

That’s an increase of 4 percent over the figure for 2017 – with over 8 thousand people now employed in supported firms across the county.

However, while 307 jobs were created last year, Enterprise Ireland has not yet confirmed how many jobs were lost in Galway during that time.

Nationally, almost 19 thousand new roles were created during what’s being described as a ‘record year’ for the state agency.

Over 60 per cent of the new jobs were created outside Dublin.

However, Enterprise Ireland is warning up to 25 thousand jobs here could be affected by a ‘hard Brexit’.