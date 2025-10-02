Over 300 letters sent to County Council over road safety in Furbo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

321 letters have been sent to Galway County Council over road safety concerns in Furbo.

The issue has been raised for more than two decades, with the area outside the local school hosting several protests in the past year.

While the committee group are welcoming recent progress in the Safe Routes to School plan – which includes zebra crossings, signage and reduced speed – they say measures need to go further.

Committee member Joyce Parkes says the area desparately needs a traffic lights crossing, and that’s what the submissions are focusing on