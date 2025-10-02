  • Services

Services

Over 300 letters sent to County Council over road safety in Furbo

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over 300 letters sent to County Council over road safety in Furbo
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

321 letters have been sent to Galway County Council over road safety concerns in Furbo.

The issue has been raised for more than two decades, with the area outside the local school hosting several protests in the past year.

While the committee group are welcoming recent progress in the Safe Routes to School plan – which includes zebra crossings, signage and reduced speed – they say measures need to go further.

Committee member Joyce Parkes says the area desparately needs a traffic lights crossing, and that’s what the submissions are focusing on

 

More like this:
no_space
Protest outside County Hall in reaction to detainment of Salthill woman onboard Gaza aid flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest has been taking place outside County Hall t...

no_space
Galway upgraded to orange wind warning tomorrow as Storm Amy hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTomorrow's wind warning for Galway has been upgraded ...

no_space
Salthill woman detained after IDF intercept Gaza flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Salthill woman is among at least nine Irish citizen...

no_space
Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Galway as power outages reported

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been placed under a status yellow thunders...

no_space
RSA warns caution as status yellow rain warning now in place in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow rain warning is now in place for Galw...

no_space
Tomás in the clear for donor sister’s big day after lifesaving transplant

It was a double celebration for the Fahy family of Ballinasloe when their son – six months on fro...

no_space
Embrace hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan

By Johane Mouton, Hidden Hearing Clinical Diagnostic Audiologist Your hearing is invaluable; i...

no_space
Keeping it reel – friends unite for unique album

Arts Week with Judy Murphy The friendship between Máirín Fahy and Patsy Broderick stretches ba...

no_space
Abbeyknockmoy minors hit goal trail in decisive victory

Abbeyknockmoy 5-23 Liam Mellows 4-15 By Ivan Smyth in Carnmore CODY Morrissey’s impressi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up