Over 3 thousand Galway students now assessing Leaving Cert results

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 thousand students across Galway are now assessing their Leaving Cert results.

Nationally, almost 62 students received their results at around 10am.

The Education Minister says a decision to award grades broadly in line with last year was made due to the ‘unique’ situation of this year’s class.

Norma Foley intervened in July to instruct State exam bosses to ensure this year’s results were no lower overall than last year.

These students at Yeats College in the city shared their feelings with Sarah Slevin.