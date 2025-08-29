Over 250 people attend Athenry public meeting over plans for major Cashla power plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 250 people gathered at Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry last night to attend a public meeting over the proposed Cashla power plant.

Bord Gáis Energy are looking to build an Open Cycle Gas Turbine – which would be one of the largest of its kind in Ireland – on a site around 3 kilometres from Athenry town.

The Athenry Power Plant Concern Group hosted the meeting to provide information and address local concerns over the Cashla Peaker Plant

This man, who spoke at the meeting, had some strong words for the public representatives in attendance:

While in a statement to Galway Bay fm, Bord Gáis Energy says it is fully committed to engaging with the local community on the project.

It states it has a dedicated community liason officer, has sent information leaflets and proactively engaged with elected representatives and local stakeholder groups