Over 250 attend Portiuncula Hospital meeting as rally organised

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 250 people attended last evening’s information meeting in relation to maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance was set up following July’s decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

A paper petition was launched at the meeting, which will be added to the online version which has gathered over three thousand signatures.

A rally to save maternity services at the Ballinasloe hospital has also been arranged by the community group for Saturday August 16th.

John Morley attended the meeting at Gullane’s Hotel, and spoke to some of those in attendance.

And there will be more from last night’s meeting on Galway Talks from 9 this morning.

 

