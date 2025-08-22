  • Services

Services

Over €23m spent on private agency staff in Galway hospitals in 2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over €23m spent on private agency staff in Galway hospitals in 2024
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 23 million euro was spent on private agency staffing between UHG and Portiuncula Hospital last year.

13.5 million euro was spent on agency staff at University Hospital Galway, while more than 9.5 million was spent at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

The figures released to Sinn Féin show that nationally €725m has been spent in the past four years.

Galway East TD Louis O’Hara claims the HSE is over-reliant on ‘costly outsourced staff’, and says 2024’s Galway spend is an 85 percent increase since 2021.

Deputy O’Hara says the spending is wasteful and unsustainable

More like this:
no_space
Road safety works begin at Sylane national school in Corofin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works have begun to improve safety near Sylane N...

no_space
Over 3,500 Leaving Cert students in Galway receive results today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3,617 Leaving Certificate students across Galway are ...

no_space
Drug gangs threaten children in Galway city schools

Drug-related intimidatory gangs are targeting children in secondary schools and destroying the li...

no_space
Galway City Council parking meters fiasco ‘scaring visitors away’

Visitors are avoiding the city as a result of stress and confusion around on-street parking and a...

no_space
Shortt is crowned World Junior 100m backstroke champion in Romania

Galway swimming sensation John Shortt has become just the second-ever Irish swimmer to be crowned...

no_space
St James’ back in the title hunt after seeing off Bearna rivals

St. James’ 2-14 Bearna na Forbacha 0-13 By DARREN KELLY at PEARSE STADIUM SCARRED by squ...

no_space
Conneely does the damage in Moycullen’s derby victory

Moycullen 3-17 Killannin 1-16 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium THE battle of the near ...

no_space
An Taisce calls for halt to home building east of the Corrib

An Taisce is demanding a halt to any further housing developments on the east of the city — until...

no_space
Galway playwright’s electric new drama comes to podcast apps

A powerful new drama – based on real-life events surrounding the immigration protests in Oughtera...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up