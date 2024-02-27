Over 2,000 signatures in favour of dog park at Tuam’s Palace Grounds

Over 2,000 signatures have been collected for a proposed dog park in Tuam’s Palace Grounds.

Thirteen year old Nicola Riediger is leading the project and collected the signatures through a mixture of in-person and online peititions.





The signatures were included as statistics in a presentation made by Nicola in a motion to this week’s Tuam Municipal Council meeting

The motion was unanimously supported by councillors present and they would fully invesitgate the provision, including if planning permission was required.

Nicola says the Palace Grounds is an ideal location because it’s safer for dogs:

