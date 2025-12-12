Over 200 in Galway are hospitalised in flu upsurge

The HSE has insisted it is not too late to get a jab to protect against the flu, which is now circulating in the community in Galway City and County and is due to peak at Christmas.

The advice was issued as flu-related hospitalisations locally topped 200 this week since the flu season started in November.

Galway’s three public hospitals, described as under by the HSE as ‘significant pressure’, have imposed visitor restrictions as flu remains rampant in the community in the build up to Christmas.

On Monday of this week some 60 people were being treated for flu at Galway University Hospitals (Merlin Park and UHG) and Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.

A large proportion of the patients presenting at Emergency Departments are vulnerable including children and older people.

The HSE said more than 363 people in Galway were confirmed on laboratory testing with flu since the start of this flu season, including 175 last week.

And a total of 202 people were hospitalised in Galway since the start of this year’s flu season, including 84 last week.

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at the three hospitals to control the infection’s spread. One visitor per in-patient per day is permitted, but visiting at wards that are managing a flu outbreak is limited to compassionate grounds only.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed it was “not too late to get the flu vaccine”.

“The number of cases of influenza in Ireland have trebled in the past two weeks and we expect an earlier and more severe flu season this winter than we have had in recent years. Influenza numbers are expected to peak around the Christmas and New Year periods,” the HSE said.

Anyone with flu symptoms – high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat, or cough – have been advised not to visit loved ones in hospitals.

The HSE said that for most people flu causes a miserable illness, but for some people it can cause serious complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, and sepsis.

The HSE said anyone with flu should contact their GP or pharmacy for treatment and advice.

Anyone experiencing breathing difficulties or chest pains should attend the ED or call 112/999 in an emergency, The HSE said the sickest patients will be treated first in ED and patients attending ED with “routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times”.