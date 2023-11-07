Over 200 drug dealers arrested in Galway since January
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There have been over 200 drug dealers arrested and €1.7 million worth of drugs seized in Galway city and county since January
€1.2 million euro worth of drugs were seized outside of the city, with €700 thousand worth of that being cocaine, €525 thousand worth of cannabis and €25 thousand worth of ecstasy, among others.
The number of people drug driving in Galway has seen a 148% increase compared to this time last year, with 62 people arrested compared to 25.
These were among many statistics delivered at last night’s annual public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, held in the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea which was poorly attended.
Only one member of the public shared her concerns with the JPC and our reporter Leah Hogarty caught up with her after.
Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says he’s not naive to the amount of drugs still in our towns and villages.
