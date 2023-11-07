  • Services

Services

Over 200 drug dealers arrested in Galway since January

Published:

Over 200 drug dealers arrested in Galway since January
Share story:

There have been over 200 drug dealers arrested and €1.7 million worth of drugs seized in Galway city and county since January

€1.2 million euro worth of drugs were seized outside of the city, with €700 thousand worth of that being cocaine, €525 thousand worth of cannabis and €25 thousand worth of ecstasy, among others.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The number of people drug driving in Galway has seen a 148% increase compared to this time last year, with 62 people arrested compared to 25.

These were among many statistics delivered at last night’s annual public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, held in the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea which was poorly attended.

Only one member of the public shared her concerns with the JPC and our reporter Leah Hogarty caught up with her after.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says he’s not naive to the amount of drugs still in our towns and villages.

 

 

The post Over 200 drug dealers arrested in Galway since January appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
City campaign shines light on importance of cyclist-visibility

A multi-group campaign in Galway city is shining a light on the importance of cyclist-visibility ...

no_space
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after watch collection theft from Ballinasloe house

Gardaí are looking for witnesses after a watch collection was stolen from a house in Ballinasloe....

no_space
Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh

Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh. The plans involve the constru...

no_space
Objections lodged against significant Clifden housing estate as decision due shortly

A number of local objections have been lodged against a significant planned housing development i...

no_space
Gardaí seek witnesses or camera footage as money stolen from taxi driver in Ballybane

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to the theft of money from a taxi driver in Ballybane The incide...

no_space
Community Alert Groups urged to be more proactive coming into winter

Community Alert Groups are being urged to be more proactive coming into winter. That was the mess...

no_space
Man in critical condition and four arrests after violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe whi

Four people have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder incident in Ballinasloe, whi...

no_space
Burst watermain causes outage in parts of Tuam town

Residents and businesses in Tuam Town will be without a supply of water today due to a burst wate...

no_space
Slight drop in eviction notices in Galway in Quarter 3

There has been a slight drop in the number of eviction notices issued to Galway tenants. From Jul...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up