Over 1,700 extra plots to be ready at Rinville cemetery by 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 1,700 extra plots at Rinville cemetery will be ready by 2027.

The grounds are expected to reach capacity in two years, with up to 50 plots purchased yearly on average.

Galway County Council has confirmed a tender will go out once the detailed design is drawn up.

The development will create space for 1,734 burials plots and 68 urn plots, which will accommodate up to two coffins and two urns per plot respectively.

The development will also include car parking spaces and an internal link road to the existing burial ground.

Councillors in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area approved the Part 8 at County Hall this week.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with plots available to purchase for 2027.