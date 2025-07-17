  • Services

Services

Over 1,700 extra plots to be ready at Rinville cemetery by 2027

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over 1,700 extra plots to be ready at Rinville cemetery by 2027
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 1,700 extra plots at Rinville cemetery will be ready by 2027.

The grounds are expected to reach capacity in two years, with up to 50 plots purchased yearly on average.

Galway County Council has confirmed a tender will go out once the detailed design is drawn up.

The development will create space for 1,734 burials plots and 68 urn plots, which will accommodate up to two coffins and two urns per plot respectively.

The development will also include car parking spaces and an internal link road to the existing burial ground.

Councillors in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area approved the Part 8 at County Hall this week.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with plots available to purchase for 2027.

More like this:
no_space
Anger over unexplained signs at Silverstand banning watersports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's anger over signs that have appeared at Silver...

no_space
Dáil hears Ballyglunin must form central part of reopened Western Rail Corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that Ballyglunin must form a centr...

no_space
Tributes paid to teenager who died following Tuam crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes are being paid to the 19 year old woman who ...

no_space
Local councillors to write to Transport Department to reopen Safe Routes to School applications

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors in the Loughrea and Gort/Kinvara areas ar...

no_space
Closing time comes calling for rural pubs

Almost a quarter of Galway’s pubs have closed in the past two decades, a new report from the drin...

no_space
The Blades – still as sharp as ever four decades on

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell When the Blades first formed in 1977, Dublin and Ireland was o...

no_space
Heroic Galway turn tables on Cork to claim U-23 title

Galway 1-11  Cork 1-8 By Eanna O’Reilly at the Gaelic Grounds GALWAY pulled a huge upset...

no_space
City Council makes more than it gives to Arts Festival

As hordes throng the city for the cultural extravaganza that is Galway International Arts Festiva...

no_space
Upcycle and style against the best

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara We all know them – that annoyingly gifted pe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up