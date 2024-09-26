Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two years.
According to figures presented at the HSE Health Forum West this week, 317 of those later died.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
However, an advisory was given that those deaths were not necessarily as a result of sepsis, as many patients would have other underlying conditions.
Forum member, Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea, says it shows the need for increased public awareness.
The post Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand
Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues
A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight
Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years
Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...
Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival
The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a ...