  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years

Published:

Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
Share story:

There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two years.

According to figures presented at the HSE Health Forum West this week, 317 of those later died.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, an advisory was given that those deaths were not necessarily as a result of sepsis, as many patients would have other underlying conditions.

Forum member, Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea, says it shows the need for increased public awareness.

The post Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand

Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...

no_space
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues

A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...

no_space
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight

Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...

no_space
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary

Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...

no_space
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe

Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...

no_space
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway

A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...

no_space
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara

The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...

no_space
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years

Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...

no_space
Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival

The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up