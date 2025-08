This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 125,000 people passed through the gates at Ballybrit last week for the Galway Races.

According to IrishRacing.com, total attendance for the seven-day festival was up nearly 10,000 on last year’s tally.

With 125,997 at the racecourse throughout the week, the figure has surpassed recent years, but is still behind pre-Covid levels.

Friday’s Most Stylish was the best attended day, with 26,234 in attendance.