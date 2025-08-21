Over 12,000 patients in Galway waiting for hospital treatment or day procedures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 12 thousand patients in Galway are waiting for hospital treatment or day procedures.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund for July.

Nationally, there are over 100 thousand patients awaiting care.

Of the 12,303 patients awaiting hospital treatment or day procedures in Galway, 11,567 are adults, while 736 are children.

The latest figures show nationally more than 32 thousand people are waiting for GI endoscopies, while over 614 thousand are on outpatient waiting lists for a first hospital consultation.

While over 43 thousand patients are currently classified as “suspended” due to medical or personal reasons.