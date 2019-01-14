Over 1200 elderly in Western region await homecare supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 12 hundred elderly people are waiting for home-care packages in the Western region.

Figures obtained by Social Democrats co-leader Róisin Shortall reveal more than 6 thousand are on the homecare waiting list nationwide.

According to the Irish Times, the West region of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon has the second highest number waiting for homecare.

