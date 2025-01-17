  • Services

Services

Over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG, according to new figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The figures for the month of December break down to almost 10,300 adults, and 770 children.

Over half of those are waiting less than six months, but more than 1,200 are waiting longer than 18 months.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 728 patients on waiting lists, including 17 children.

Over two-thirds there are waiting less than six months, with just 2 patients waiting longer than 18 months.

More like this:
no_space
Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer of the Bonham Quay office development a...

no_space
Councillor labels €1m cost of removing damaging weed from city housing development site a 'joke'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor has labelled the €1m cost of removi...

no_space
Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM You may not be aware - but a very special hospital h...

no_space
Plan for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme to be submitted to OPW by end of February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's expected plans for the South Galway Flood Relief...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expert group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Galway Gaeltacht tourism groups urged to apply for development funding scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway based tourism groups are being urged to apply ...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expect group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Green light to transform former convent building in city centre into student accommodation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity planners have given the green light to transform...

no_space
Public urged to have their say as consultations for Renmore and Southpark Masterplans go live

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being urged to have their say as public co...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up