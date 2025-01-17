This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG, according to new figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The figures for the month of December break down to almost 10,300 adults, and 770 children.

Over half of those are waiting less than six months, but more than 1,200 are waiting longer than 18 months.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 728 patients on waiting lists, including 17 children.

Over two-thirds there are waiting less than six months, with just 2 patients waiting longer than 18 months.