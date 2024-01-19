  • Services

Services

Over 1,000 new housing commencement notices in Galway city and county last year

Published:

Over 1,000 new housing commencement notices in Galway city and county last year
Share story:

Over 1,100 new housing commencement notices were received by Galway city and county councils last year.

December saw a rise on the month previous, with 45 notices for new residential builds issued in the city – compared to 27 in November.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The same was seen in the county, with 162 new housing commencement notices issued in December – more than double the month before

Nationwide, just short of 33 thousand new housing commencement notices were received by relevant authorities last year.

That’s the highest on record and is up more than a fifth on 2022.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien described the figures as impressive and says they indicate housing supply continues to increase.

The post Over 1,000 new housing commencement notices in Galway city and county last year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Water mains which caused boil water notices outside Tuam town to be replaced next week

The defective water mains that caused boil water notices for premises on the Milltown Road just o...

no_space
Mairead Farrell says Government action on housing has created unprecedented misery

Never in the economic history of the state have so few created so much misery for so many people....

no_space
Local TD accuses Government of “waiting for the big boys” to take action against Israel

The Irish Government is “waiting for the big boys to make the decision” when it comes...

no_space
Delays expected on R446 at Derrydonnell Beg due to emergency surface repairs

Delays are expected on the R446 at Derrydonnell Beg today due to emergency surface repairs Tempor...

no_space
‘All-weather’ facilities shut – due to weather

A number of Galway City Council-owned ‘all-weather’ sports facilities were locked down this week ...

no_space
Galway League crash out of Oscar Traynor at group stages

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty After starting their Oscar Traynor Cup campaign with a 2-...

no_space
Bragging rights for Maree in derby tie with Maigh Cuilinn

GALWAY basketball is blue and white, for this week at least, after Maree claimed bragging rights ...

no_space
Blue Teapot invites applications for new art training programme

Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications now for enrolment in ...

no_space
Ballybane building ‘not earmarked for refugees’

Galway’s two local authorities are now providing accommodation for over 3,600 Ukrainians, accordi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up