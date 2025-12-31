Over 1,000 brave the cold to take part in COPE Galway Christmas Swim

More than 1,000 hardy souls turned out for a chilly dip on a bright and sunny Christmas morning in Salthill — joining in what is now a long-established tradition, the annual COPE Galway Christmas Swim.

Now in its 36th year, this iconic Galway Christmas tradition brought together families and friends, from seasoned swimmers to first timers, who braved the cold waters of Galway Bay in support of the local charity.

The COPE Galway Christmas Swim was started in 1989 by a small group of COPE Galway staff and supporters to raise funds for the charity’s Domestic Abuse Service — and it has grown into an iconic Christmas ritual that embodies Galway’s generosity and community spirit.

Many swimmers say Christmas would not be Christmas without the COPE Galway Christmas Swim as it is a key part of the day and a family tradition.

Among this year’s participants were five friends originally from Galway who now live in Australia. They returned home to spend Christmas with their families but still came together for the swim.

The Jennings family from Moycullen first took part six years ago and have joined every year since. These are just some of the stories of local people and visitors from places like Australia and the USA who see the swim as an essential part of their Christmas visit to Galway.

“Seeing so many people show up to brave the cold, give generously, and share in the joy of the day reminds us of the extraordinary community spirit that defines Galway,” said COPE Galway Fundraising Manager, Lynia O’Brien.

Lynia emphasised how much this support means to the people the charity works with throughout the year.

“Each year, COPE Galway supports over 3,000 people through our homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services,” she said.

“These include families, men, women and children in Galway who are facing incredibly challenging times. Everyone who signs up to swim, makes a donation or volunteers at the event helps raise much needed funds that enable us to provide vital support to those who rely on our services.

“The funds raised have a real impact throughout the year, helping COPE Galway respond to growing demand for our services and ensuring people in our community can access the support they need when they need it most.

“We are deeply grateful to the Galway community, at home and abroad, for continuing to support the Christmas Swim year after year,” Lynia added.

This year’s event also included the popular ‘Swim Where You Are’ option, connecting supporters across Ireland and beyond.

■ COPE Galway has extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part, the more than 60 volunteers who gave their time on Christmas morning to support the event, the lifeguards and the Order of Malta Galway team who were on hand to provide first aid and immediate medical support if needed. Their dedication ensured the event was safe and enjoyable for all.

Visit copegalway.ie/swim for more information or to donate.

Pictured: Fiona Bateman, Menlo, with her daughters, from left, Melissa, Sadbh, Eva and Zoe at Blackrock on their way for their Christmas Day swim in aid of Cope Galway.