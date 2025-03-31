Over 100 jobs for Galway city as leading US company to open R&D centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

125 jobs are coming to Galway, as one of the world’s leading health data platform companies is opening a hub in the city.

Arizona-based company Datavant is expanding into Ireland with a new Research and Development Centre.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will be at the announcement at Portershed a Dó later this morning.

Recruitment for the Galway-based team is already underway, and 125 people will be hired over the next two years.

Galway native Ciaran O’Toole has been announced as the company’s new Vice President of Engineering and Galway Technical Lead.

Datavant develops and maintains a digital ecosystem for the exchange of healthcare data.

It’ll initially work from Portershed a Dó, and plans to open a centre in the city before the end of the year.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke will be at the announcement today in the city from 11:30AM