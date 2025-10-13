  • Services

Services

Over 100 Galway properties investigated as suspected illegal short-term lets since 2023

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over 100 Galway properties investigated as suspected illegal short-term lets since 2023
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than a hundred properties in Galway have been investigated as suspected illegal short-term lets in the past three years.

Since the start of 2023, the City Council has investigated 98 properties, while the County Council has investigated four.

Owners, who rent out their property for short-term or holiday letting for more than 90 days a year, must secure planning permission to do so.

The Irish Independent reports the majority of the Galway City Council investigations – and all four for the County Council – have taken place this year.

Nationally, of the 1,617 investigations, Dublin City Council had the highest number at 607, followed by Cork City at 202.

No response was received by the paper from Mayo and Roscommon County Councils.

The report found the only enforcement action taken in the majority of cases was sending a warning letter to owners.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors pass €10.2m budget for Connemara region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors have passed a €10.2m budget for the...

no_space
Planned closure of Tuam creche to be raised with Education Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says h...

no_space
New temporary Athenry train service begins as major works underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor works have been getting underway at both Ceannt...

no_space
Burst water main at city's Circular Road causing widespread outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA burst water main at Circular Road in the city is ca...

no_space
Local TD urges opening of Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane is urging the Mini...

no_space
754 sign petition to save Tuam creche after weekend protest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM754 signatures have been gathered on an online petiti...

no_space
New temporary Athenry train services begins as major works underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor works have been getting underway at both Ceannt...

no_space
Grá Chocolates shines as Galway takes home 18 awards from Blas na hÉireann

A host of Galway’s finest producers and eateries underlined the city and county’s reputation for ...

no_space
Emergency services combine to demonstrate resources in show of strength for Aran open day

The State’s emergency services demonstrated a show of strength on the Aran Islands last week – in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up