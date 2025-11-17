  • Services

Services

Over €1.1 million in grant funding awarded to Galway social projects

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Over €1.1 million in grant funding awarded to Galway social projects
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway social innovation projects have been awarded a combined €1.15 million in grant funding.

The funding, announced on Monday, will aim to increase the capacity and support these projects provide.

The national scaling-up scheme, totalling over €2.5 million, includes almost €300k in funding for Bounce Back Recycling in Ballybrit, an initiative from the Galway Traveller Movement that creates employment opportunities for members of the Travelling community.

Young Enterprise Ireland, Suas Educational Development and Sailing Into Wellness received grants worth €300k, €250k and €295k, respectively, with a portion of these funds to be spent on projects in Galway County.

The scheme provides funding to proven social innovation projects, enabling them to grow and achieve greater impact within their communities.

The funding was announced alongside the launch of the New Solutions Social Innovation Hub, which aims to play a key role in developing Ireland’s social innovation ecosystem.

 

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Teagasc National Beef Conference to take place in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis year's Teagasc National Beef Conference is set t...

no_space
Christmas best-dressed window comp launched in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has launched its Best Dressed Win...

no_space
Green light for major public realm project in Clifden

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light for a...

no_space
Councillor rejects insurance assertion that potholes are an Act of God

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe County Council is being asked to re-examine the p...

no_space
ATU reports increased demand for online courses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMATU has reported an increased demand for online and f...

no_space
Brave dad loses his battle for life

A young father-of-three, who won the hearts of the county two years ago with his determination to...

no_space
Clarinbridge takes one of the top prizes at 2025 Pride of Place Awards

The enormous community endeavour that prevails within the Clarinbridge Tidy Towns Group was recog...

no_space
Galway to light up as Samaritans mark Winter Solstice by illuminating the darkness

Samaritans Galway is calling on local businesses to light up their premises in green for the Wint...

no_space
Health Minister to attend launch of first Children's Hospice in West of Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health Minister is to attend the launch of the fi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up