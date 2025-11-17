Over €1.1 million in grant funding awarded to Galway social projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Galway social innovation projects have been awarded a combined €1.15 million in grant funding.

The funding, announced on Monday, will aim to increase the capacity and support these projects provide.

The national scaling-up scheme, totalling over €2.5 million, includes almost €300k in funding for Bounce Back Recycling in Ballybrit, an initiative from the Galway Traveller Movement that creates employment opportunities for members of the Travelling community.

Young Enterprise Ireland, Suas Educational Development and Sailing Into Wellness received grants worth €300k, €250k and €295k, respectively, with a portion of these funds to be spent on projects in Galway County.

The scheme provides funding to proven social innovation projects, enabling them to grow and achieve greater impact within their communities.

The funding was announced alongside the launch of the New Solutions Social Innovation Hub, which aims to play a key role in developing Ireland’s social innovation ecosystem.