Outdoor dining to go ahead in city Westend after legal challenge withdrawn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Outdoor dining is set to go ahead in the city’s Westend – after a legal challenge was withdrawn.

Streets in the area were set to close in the evening time from today until September, to allow local bars and restaurants to provide outdoor tables and seating.

But the plans were stalled by a legal challenge, which centered around the process and cyclist access.

Now, the objector has withdrawn that challenge – clearing the way for outdoor dining to go ahead, albeit a few days later than expected.

Image credit – Professor Chaosheng Zhang