Outdated traffic lights to be replaced at key Tuam junctions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New sets of traffic lights are to be installed at two key Tuam junctions over the next two weeks

The existing junction at Ballygaddy Road and Milltown Road is a major access route for traffic coming from Kilconly, Kilbannon and Ballinrobe into Tuam

The Weir Road junction is also a very busy route, with traffic from Sylane, Caherlistrane and the Tuam Industrial Park feeding into the town and connecting to the motorway.

Cathaoirleach Karey McHugh-Farag says outdated signals are being replaced with modern systems designed to address long-standing traffic delays