Outburst from TDs in Dáil after Deputy refers to Albert Dolan as 'young man'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An outburst echoed in the Dáil this week after a TD labelled Local Deputy Albert Dolan ‘young man.’

The situation came about after Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn took issue with changes to Standing Orders, which he claimed were not passed.

As Deputy Mac Lochlainn argued with Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy over the issue, Galway East TD Albert Dolan interrupted to tell him ‘the Ceann Comhairle is speaking’.

To that, Deputy Mac Lochlainn responded with the ‘young man’ retort, which caused a flare-up among TDs in the Dáil.

