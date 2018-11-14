Outbreak of mumps in Claregalway area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has issued an advisory regarding a mumps outbreak in the Claregalway area.

Mumps is an acute viral illness that causes fever, headache and painful swollen salivary glands which are just in front of each ear.

There’s been an increase in the number of mumps cases in the western region particularly among those aged between 15 and 29 years old.

The HSE is advising people to be up to date with two doses of the MMR vaccine.

It says an extra dose of the vaccine will not do any harm and is advisable to those who are unsure if they’re up to date.

It should also be noted it can take up to 28 days before people are protected by the vaccine.

If a child develops symptoms of mumps, parents are advised to contact their GP and to keep their children at home from school for at least five days following the onset of their neck swelling.