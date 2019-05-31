Out-of-sorts hurlers grateful for a draw after letting winning hand slip

By
John McIntyre
-
Galway's Brian Concannon getting to the ball ahead of Wexford's Simon Donohoe during Sunday's Leinster hurling championship clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Joe O'Shaughnessy.
Galway's Brian Concannon getting to the ball ahead of Wexford's Simon Donohoe during Sunday's Leinster hurling championship clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Joe O'Shaughnessy.

IF Galway hurlers have notions of a long championship run, they’d better catch fire – and pretty quickly.
The Tribesmen were again miles below their best form for the second game running at Pearse Stadium last Sunday when almost stumbling to a shock defeat.
In the end, they were grateful for a draw but ten minutes into the second-half, Galway were seven points clear and primed to maintain their modern-day mastery over the Wexford men.
In a mistake-ridden encounter which produced nearly as many wides as scores – 30 to 32 – the home team floundered in the face of Wexford’s subsequent rally, but still deserve credit for salvaging a result in trying circumstances.
Though a team’s form can’t be restored overnight, Galway remain in urgent need of some quick fixes ahead of their big clash with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR