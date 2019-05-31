Out-of-sorts hurlers grateful for a draw after letting winning hand slip

IF Galway hurlers have notions of a long championship run, they’d better catch fire – and pretty quickly.

The Tribesmen were again miles below their best form for the second game running at Pearse Stadium last Sunday when almost stumbling to a shock defeat.

In the end, they were grateful for a draw but ten minutes into the second-half, Galway were seven points clear and primed to maintain their modern-day mastery over the Wexford men.

In a mistake-ridden encounter which produced nearly as many wides as scores – 30 to 32 – the home team floundered in the face of Wexford’s subsequent rally, but still deserve credit for salvaging a result in trying circumstances.

Though a team’s form can’t be restored overnight, Galway remain in urgent need of some quick fixes ahead of their big clash with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday week.