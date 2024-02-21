  • Services

Services

Oughterard transplant receipent says opt-out system a good move

Published:

Oughterard transplant receipent says opt-out system a good move
Share story:

National Organ Donation Services are set to get funding of one point six million euro.

The announcement comes on the same day as the Human Tissue Bill is expected to pass through the Oireachtas.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It means adults are automatically considered organ donors – unless they opt out.

21-year-old Lauren Melia from Oughterard recently got her second kidney transplant after a four year wait, and says an opt-out system is a good move:

The post Oughterard transplant receipent says opt-out system a good move appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Hail showers warning for Galway

A hail showers warning is currently in effect in Galway. It will run until 9 on Sunday morning. ...

no_space
Ballybane Public Library to hold community information morning

Ballybane Public Library will tomorrow (Feb 22nd) hold a community information morning about acti...

no_space
GRETB to hold apprenticeship information day in Ballybrit

An information day is being held tomorrow in Ballybrit to highlight apprenticeships on offer in t...

no_space
Government opposes Derrybrien Wind Farm Bill at Second Stage in Seanad

The Government has opposed a bill in the Seanad which seeks to stop the decommissioning of Derryb...

no_space
Legal warnings issued to “dodgy box” sellers in Galway

22 operators suspected of selling so-called ‘dodgy boxes’ have been issued with legal...

no_space
County councillors write to Government over “dire” state of roads across Galway

Roads across Galway are in a “dire” state – and it’s an ongoing struggle ...

no_space
Call made for funding for Terryland and Tuam Road Playground

A call has been made for Galway City Council to look into a new playground for the areas of Terry...

no_space
Events in Galway this week to mark 2nd anniversary of Ukraine war

A number of events are taking place in Galway city, and in Athenry, this week to mark the second ...

no_space
Concerns Medtronic’s decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect Galway jobs

There are concerns Medtronic’s decision to exit its ventilator product line will affect its...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up