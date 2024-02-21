Oughterard transplant receipent says opt-out system a good move
National Organ Donation Services are set to get funding of one point six million euro.
The announcement comes on the same day as the Human Tissue Bill is expected to pass through the Oireachtas.
It means adults are automatically considered organ donors – unless they opt out.
21-year-old Lauren Melia from Oughterard recently got her second kidney transplant after a four year wait, and says an opt-out system is a good move:
