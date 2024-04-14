Oughterard reveals plans for state-of-the-art sporting facility in heart of village

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway village has revealed ambitious plans to build a new state-of-the-art tennis facility for the entire community.
And to help fund the €250,000 project, they have just launched a fundraising draw – with the holiday of a lifetime as the top prize.
The not-for-profit company behind these plans for three tennis courts in the heart of Oughterard aim to raise one-fifth of that target through their limited draw – with 2,500 tickets at €20 each.
“The nearest tennis club to our village is twenty miles away – and there isn’t a tennis club in the whole of the Connemara area – so we want to bring tennis to Oughterard and Connemara,” explained Richard Joyce, who is one of the directors of the project.
He revealed that they had the perfect site in the Corribdale playing grounds in the middle of the village – and they have secured planning permission to build three courts with lighting and fencing.
“We have set up a not-for-profit company to manage the club which will be open for everyone in the village to enjoy – but we need to raise €250,000, and running this raffle is part of our fundraising activities,” he said.
Top prize is a week’s stay in Can Claddagh, one of Ibiza’s most beautiful villas perfectly located in the countryside between Porroig and Es Cubells – ten minutes from Ibiza airport and fifteen minutues to Ibiza and San Antonio towns and near all the best beaches and entertainment facilities on the island.
Can Claddagh boasts five bedrooms and sits in the middle of its own 30,000m2 plot. It is surrounded by native forest, offers dining table for twelve inside – and an outside dining table for twelve- with an outdoor bar, sea views from second floor, and a15 x 5 metre salt and natural spring water pool. Second prize is a helicopter trip and lunch for up to two people – either in Ibiza, London or Galway! And third prize is a hamper from Sullivans Grocer in Oughterard.
“Even if you don’t win then you are supporting a good cause by helping us to build a facility that can be used for a good cause,” added committee member Daniel Gadd.
All details are on iDonate at https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/WeeksstayinLuxuryIbizaVilla.
Pictured: A map showing the proposed location for Oughterard’s three new tennis courts.
