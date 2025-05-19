Oughterard pub gets go ahead for major revamp after years of closed doors

-
-
Author: Declan McGuire
~ 2 minutes read
A substantial premises in Tuam, which was once the heartbeat of nightlife in the town, is set to go under the hammer in an online auction tomorrow (Friday).
For more than two decades, Geoghegan’s Nightclub was the focal point for revellers across North Galway but has been closed in recent years. It has a guide price of €500,000.
Established in 1998, this well-known nightclub, bar, and restaurant is located at High Street, Tuam. Apart from it being a weekend nightclub, it also had a strong daytime trade doing lunches while the bar did a healthy business during the week.
It spans across two storeys with a spacious basement and the venue offers a variety of areas catering to both dining and entertainment, according to the auctioneers.
Colm O’Donnellan said that with the right management, this venue has the potential to again become the leading nightlife destination in the region.
According to the auctioneers, Geoghegan’s Nightclub can accommodate up to 380 patrons and boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring top-quality audio throughout.
Complementing this is an advanced lighting system that enhances the venue’s atmosphere. One of the nightclub’s balconies features a private bar, offering a panoramic view of the dance floor.
There is also a restaurant in the upstairs section of the extensive premises with a private entrance and seating for up to 40 diners along with a full-equipped kitchen.
Mr O’Donnellan said that live streaming auctions may not have the drama or atmosphere of a physical auction in a bar or hotel room, but he added that they do work.
“Interested parties are bidding from the comfort of their own home and away from the glare of a crowded auction room,” he added.
Pictured: Mayfly Inn, Oughterard.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Community groups across Galway invited to join new "Nature Network"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommunity groups across Galway have been invited to c...
University of Galway’s Tax Clinic wins Excellence in Education award
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway’s Tax Clinic has been recogn...
Local MEP says changes to CAP inspections will reduce red tape for farmers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says changes to the CAP inspection regime...
People of Finney Parish mark the 100th Anniversary of their church later today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe people of Finney on the border between Connemara ...
Atlantic Masters prepares for annual Lifeboat Swim
The Atlantic Masters Swimming Club along with the OMCSU & Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station have r...
Galway duo to take part in new Young Sheep Farmer Forum
Two young farmers from Galway have been chosen to take part in the new Kepak Young Sheep Farmer F...
Galway branch of Irish Guide Dogs seeks support for national fundraising day
The Galway volunteer fundraising Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is running a whole seri...
Motorist in his sixties dies in Tuam crash while motorcyclist in his thirties seriously injured in city crash
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has died - and another has been seriously injur...
Tributes paid following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey of the Old Tuam Society
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes have been paid this week following the passi...