Oughterard pub gets go ahead for major revamp after years of closed doors

A substantial premises in Tuam, which was once the heartbeat of nightlife in the town, is set to go under the hammer in an online auction tomorrow (Friday).

For more than two decades, Geoghegan’s Nightclub was the focal point for revellers across North Galway but has been closed in recent years. It has a guide price of €500,000.

Established in 1998, this well-known nightclub, bar, and restaurant is located at High Street, Tuam. Apart from it being a weekend nightclub, it also had a strong daytime trade doing lunches while the bar did a healthy business during the week.

It spans across two storeys with a spacious basement and the venue offers a variety of areas catering to both dining and entertainment, according to the auctioneers.

Colm O’Donnellan said that with the right management, this venue has the potential to again become the leading nightlife destination in the region.

According to the auctioneers, Geoghegan’s Nightclub can accommodate up to 380 patrons and boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring top-quality audio throughout.

Complementing this is an advanced lighting system that enhances the venue’s atmosphere. One of the nightclub’s balconies features a private bar, offering a panoramic view of the dance floor.

There is also a restaurant in the upstairs section of the extensive premises with a private entrance and seating for up to 40 diners along with a full-equipped kitchen.

Mr O’Donnellan said that live streaming auctions may not have the drama or atmosphere of a physical auction in a bar or hotel room, but he added that they do work.

“Interested parties are bidding from the comfort of their own home and away from the glare of a crowded auction room,” he added.

